Minister gives Rs38m Zakat cheques to 18 hospitals

Staff Reporter

Punjab Zakat and Ushr department has distributed cheques worth Rs 37.8 million among 18 hospitals of Lahore for free treatment of persons eligible to receive Zakat.

These cheques were handed over by Punjab Minister for Zakat and Ushr, Shaukat Ali Lalika to medical superintendents of the hospitals during a ceremony held at Committee Room, New Ministers Block. Secretary Zakat Asim Iqbal, Administrator Zakat Aslam Ramay also attended the ceremony.

The minister said on the occasion that effective measures were being taken for welfare of the needy persons in accordance with the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar.

“Distribution of Zakat among the needy persons in a transparent manner is our social duty and we should perform this duty with utmost honesty,” he added.

