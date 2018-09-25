Minister gets HR&MA briefing

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister HR&MA Aijaz Alam has said that the Government of Punjab is committed to take all necessary measures for elimination of all forms of discrimination and protection of the rights of vulnerable citizens i.e. children, women, minorities, senior citizens, transgender persons and persons with disabilities.

He hoped that Punjab Human Rights Policy 2018 will be helpful to reviewing legislations, policies and practices in compliance with the fundamental right. He expressed these views during departmental briefing from secretary HR& MA Asim Iqbal at Human Rights office, Monday.

Secretary Asim Iqbal briefed about newly approved Human Rights Policy of the Government of the Punjab and also rights of Child, Women, Minorities, senior citizens, Transgender Persons, Labour and Cultural Rights.

He also briefed about the measures taken by Punjab government for the welfare of minorities such as legislation against domestic violence and forced conversions, legislation in line with the National Action Plan against hate speech using loudspeakers, remission for minority prisoners passed since 19 October 2009, action against child labour and child abuse, formulation of committees against the misuse of blasphemy law, legislation against acid throwing and domestic violence against women, protection for lawyers and judges dealing with sensitive cases and a number of other important steps to regarding allocation of five percent quota in government jobs, setting up of minority advisory councils and educational scholarships for students.

The Provincial Minister directed to all officials to perform their active role also in the future to safeguard the rights of common people. Deputy Secretary Minorities Hammad, Deputy Secretary Admin Najeeb, Director HR M.Yousaf and other related officials were present in the meeting.

