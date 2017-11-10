Minister for functioning of police line hospital

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh. Imran Nazir has directed the authorities concerned to take immediate steps for fully functioning of the Government Hospital Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh.

He directed that all the process of filling vacant posts of doctors and grade-IV vacancies, procurement of medical equipments and provision of ultrasound machine must be completed within a month. He directed that a working paper along with timeline should be submitted to him within 24 hours.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting in Qilla Gujjar Singh Police Lines to review the steps taken for functioning of the newly constructed hospital for police force.

Chief Executive Punjab Health Facilities Management Company (PHFMC) Muhammad Ali Amir, CEO Health Lahore Dr. Yadullah, officers of the Health Department, Additional Director Punjab Information Technology Board Muhammad Suflain and the senior officers of police department attended the meeting.

Kh.Imran Nazir directed that Health Information Management System be installed in the hospital for linking the hospital with the main IT system. The Minister directed that electronic token system also be installed in the hospital.

Kh. Imran Nazir while appreciating the services of police, said that police ‘jawans’, all the time performing their duties to protect the citizens and upholding the law by putting their lives in danger.

He said that government would provide best healthcare facilities to the police force and their families. Kh. Imran Nazir said that a dialysis unit would also be established in the police lines hospital to provide the facility to the kidney patients of the police force.

He directed that an ambulance of Rescue 1122 also be stationed at the hospital for shifting of any serious patient to the teaching hospital.