Minister forms committee to probe NTS issues

Ashraf Ansari

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain directed to constitute a committee for analyzing the issues of National Testing Service as per rules and asked to submit recommendations to make it more efficient. He made the directive while chairing a meeting regarding National testing service (NTS) issues here on Wednesday.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) Mrs Yasmin Masood and Senior management of NTS was present in the meeting, said a press release issued here on Tuesday. Chief operating officer, NTS Sherzada Khan briefed the Minister regarding prevailing issues and corrective measures the management has taken to streamline the company’s affairs.

The Minister was informed that NTS has paid maximum of it’s due liabilities/Taxes and rest of the amount will be paid within next few days after reconciliation of the actual outstanding amount with the Federal Bureau of Revenue authorities.

The chair was informed that NTS has established it’s own Internal Audit and procurement departments to ensure implementation of PEPRA rules.

NTS has also established it’s own IT wing and all receipts of project Wise expenditures are being maintained appropriately. The company has also acquired it’s own printing facility to avert the apprehension of leakage of question papers.

NTS authorities apprised the Minister that the company had been working as a recruitment agency of many well reputed public sector organizations including NAB, since last many years. Few negative elements has started a smear campaign in the media to defame the company, out of sheer jealousy. It is also pertinent to mention that the NTS was launched as a project of COMSATS, a subsidiary of ministry of science and technology, during the Musharraf era as non-profit organization registered with the Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan and rector COMSATs heads it’s Board of Directors.