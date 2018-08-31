Minister for zero tolerance against corruption

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works (C&W), Akbar Ayub here on Friday said the KP Government has adopted zero tolerance against corruption and strict action would be taken against elements involved in corrupt practices. He directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of all peoples’ welfare projects and made sure transparent utilization of funds by making these projects durable and lifelong.

The Minister expressed these views while presiding over a high-level meeting convened to review progress on different roads and communication projects including Swat Expressway.

Secretary C&W, Shahab Khattak, Chief Engineer North Riaz Arshad, Managing Director PKHA, Munir Hussain and others officials attended the meeting.

Different projects including Kanju flyover, Mata-Swat road, Chakdara-Kalam road, Gujar Gabral road, Chapar Pal road, beautification of Matta bazaar, Gabin Jaba road and up-gradation of Saidu Group of Hospital were discussed.

The Minister said the process of development has been expedited in the province as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and zero tolerance was adopted against menace of corruption, favouritism and nepotism. He said corruption was unacceptable in developmental projects of KP and strict action would be taken against officials involved in corrupt practices.

While addressing the meeting Minister Akbar Ayub said that the present government desires to uplift the quality of the life of citizens. He said that the government is focused towards the progress & development of province.

He clarified that no compromise would be made on quality of construction and vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to end the culture of nepotism and bribery and promote transparency. Akbar Ayub said that government officers should perform their duties efficiently and honestly.

