Minister for safety, security of staff, patients

Staff Reporter

Provincial caretaker minister for labour and Human Resources Simon John Daniel has issued strict directives to ensure the safety and security of staff and patients at SESSI healthcare facili-ties throughout province particularly SESSI Landhi hospital.

He warned that the security company should im-prove safety at Landhi hospital within a week time or its security agreement will be cancelled.

The provincial minister issued these instructions on the complaint of doctors during an introductory meeting at SESSI Head office.