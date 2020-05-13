Minister for concerted efforts to check growing use of drugs

Sindh Minister for Human Settlements andSpecial Development GhulamMurtazaBaloch has said that parents,teachers and other stakeholders of the society must work together to curb the growing drug use among the young generation and raise awareness on the dangers of drug use. There is also an urgent need for a large-scale campaign to createawareness on the issue. He said this while visiting a governmenthospital in Memon Goth. On this occasion, it was also decided to rehabilitate the closedbuilding for drug and psychiatric patients in the hospital and it wasalso agreed to provide all treatment facilities to the patients. Baloch assured the hospitalmanagement that all resources would be utilized to solve their problems. The minister was accompanied by Member National Assembly AghaRafiullah, Dr. Khalil Ahmed Sheikh, Dr. Saleh Muhammad Dipper, KhalilWadilo, Ali BakhshKhaskheli, Saleem J. Memon, Jam Kausar and others.Baloch said that the number of psychiatric patients was also increasing due to drug use and other social problems. Thesepatients would be provided better treatment facilities. He said that thegovernment of Sindh was committed to provide better care healthfacilities and efforts were being made to provide maximum and bestmedical treatment to the people of the province. He saidthat due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, more attention needed to bepaid to the health sector and in order to prevent the spread of thedisease, social distancing needed to be maintained.