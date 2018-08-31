Minister for comprehensive plan to promote small industries

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Provincial Minister for Industry, Trade & Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that a comprehensive plan should be prepared for promotion of small industries.

Addressing a meeting here at Civil Secretariat on Thursday, he said that providing relief to people, reducing poverty and unemployment and creating new employment opportunities is the agenda of the incumbent government.

He said that no stone would be left unturned to complete the agenda. “Small industries are the backbone of national economy and the role of Punjab Small Industries Corporation for promotion of small industries is very important,” he said.

The minister urged that steps should be taken rapidly for promotion of small industries. “Such programmes should be made which are beneficial for the country and the children of the nation,” he added.

The minister said that establishment of small industries on both sides of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway should be focused.

He said that for achieving the targets, work should be done with passion and commitment.

Earlier, MD Punjab Small Industries Corporation Tahir Khurshid gave a detailed briefing about the performance, restructuring and future programs of the institute.

The proposals of an amendment to Punjab Small Industries Act 1973 and various programmes and schemes of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation were reviewed in the meeting.

