Minister for action against unregistered vehicles

Special Correspondent

Caretaker Minister for Excise and Taxation Mushtaq Ahmed Shah on Thursday asked Excise and Taxation Department and Police to take appropriate action against those vehicles’ owners, who are plying their vehicles on the roads without number plates, fancy numbers plates and on applied for registration (AFR) etc.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here at his office, according to a statement.

Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other directors also attended the meeting. Briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh told that it was basic duty of Sindh Police to check such vehicles which were plying on the roads without fulfilling legal formalities and the Excise Department in collaboration with Sindh Police occasionally launched drive against such vehicles.

