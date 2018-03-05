Minister felicitates newly-elected Senators

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Khalil Tahar Sandhu, in a statement, has congratulated the PML-N-backed Senate candidates over their victory in the elections.He said that Senate election had proved that the PML-N was the largest party of the country and it stilled ruled hearts of people.The minister said that newly-elected senators should utilise their energies for supremacy of the Constitution, rule of law and strengthening of the democratic system.He said that the PML-N would also sweep the 2018 general elections.

