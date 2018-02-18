Minister eulogizes business community’s education uplift role

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Rana Mashood Ahmad Khan, Provincial Minister for School Education, Government of Punjab appreciated the business community for their interest in the education sector of Punjab. The Provincial Minister acknowledged the efforts of Sialkot’s business community for being the lifeline of Pakistan’s economy and said that his Government had full priority to enhance the Key Performance Indicators of Sialkot, while talking in Sialkot Chambers of Commerce and industry

Minister announced that the District Sialkot, which stood on 34th position in terms of education, had improved its position to 29th and would be falling in top 20 districts in next Stock Take. He briefed the business community about the latest projects and infrastructural reforms the Provincial Government was undertaking including Sustainable and Efficient Education system specially focusing on Human Resource Development, Capacity building of Teachers and Parents and promotion of Co-Curricular activities in Schools.

During his visit, the Minister also announced establishment of 03 Universities in Sialkot including, the University of Sialkot, National University of Science and Technology and Bahria University along with a state of the art Technical Education Institute in Collaboration with Fauji Foundation. He also announced establishment of a Sports School and requested the Chamber and the Deputy Commissioner to identify a prospective School with 5 Acres land for the said project. The Minister for Education also directed Deputy Commissioner for formation of a feasibility study to upgrade Islamia College, Sialkot to University as per special request of Zahid Latif Malik, President Chamber.

Rana Mashood Khan also briefed the Chamber members regarding the imitative of Rising Punjab Sports Tournament wherein all the districts of Punjab would participate in healthy sports activities.