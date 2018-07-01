Minister emphasizes ‘Education for all’

Staff Reporter

Punjab caretaker Minister for Information, Ahmed Waqas Riaz while emphasizing thought of “Education for all” has said that to make education affordable was the need of the hour.

He was speaking as chief guest at inaugural ceremony of “Education Expo 2018” at the Expo Centre here on Saturday. The Minister visited all stalls established by various public and private sector education institutions. He said Pakistan was a country whose young talent was highly demanded worldwide.

“Our brilliant students have proved their brilliance in every sector”, he further said. Although, he said, Pakistani educational institutions were providing standard education in medical, engineering, IT and other departments but we should adopt thinking of “Education for all”.