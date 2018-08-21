Minister distributes Eid gifts among patients in PIMS

Staff Reporter

Federal Health Minister Aamir Mehmood Kiyani today visited PIMS Hospital to distribute Eid gifts among patients.

Upon arrival he was briefed by Executive Director PIMS Dr. Raja Amjad Mehmood on the functioning of the hospital and its performance.

The Minister went round the children hospital and distributed gifts among children admitted at the hospital. Speaking on the occasion he said parents of children admitted in hospitals during eid holidays are distressed.

He said the government is giving special attention to mother and child health in accordance with vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

All out effort will be made to improve the health status of the population. The Minister directed PIMS authorities to provide best possible facilities to the patients. We will remove all obstacles in the way of provision of quality health care to the masses. People will soon see visible improvement in quality of care in government hospital.

He said we seek cooperation of judiciary and media in this context. He said PIMS should work within its resources.

The Minister expressed concern that expensive equipment like MRI were out of order at the hospital. He said we will provide all possible resources to pims. It is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to upgrade health facilities.

There is a dire need for more health facilities in Islamabad. The economic impact of health cost causes severe hardship for the middle class said the minister. On the model of KP Sehat Sahulat Card facility will be provided to masses across the country.

He lamented that in the past governments had not paid attention to health and education.

