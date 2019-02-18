Minister distributes Christmas grant among deserving families

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has visited different districts recently to distribute Christmas grant cheques. The Punjab government had allocated Rs 30 million grant for 6,000 Christian families. The minister distributed cheques in Jhang, Sialkot and Toba Tek Singh districts in the first phase, according to a handout issued here on Sunday. The minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to providing equal opportunities to minorities, adding that Christmas grant would be increased to 100 million in the next year. The minister said that procedure of distribution of grant would be changed and the government would deliver cheques at doorsteps of the deserving families.—APP

