Minister distributes ambulances

Staff Reporter

Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Minister for Health and Population Welfare distributed 10 ambulances to PPHI Sindh BHU Plus in an Ambulance Distribution Ceremony held today at PPHI Sindh Head Office in Karachi.

Dr Pechuho gave the keys to Medical Officers and drivers of the respective BHU Plus. The ambulances will serve three main objectives; free of cost mobility of pregnant women for delivery, mobility of severely acute malnutrition children and also tend to accidental emergencies on roads.

