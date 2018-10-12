Minister discusses issues of Appellate Tribunals with Tax Bar Association members

ISLAMABAD : Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Dr. Farogh Naseem on Thursday held a meeting with the delegation of Tax Bar Association Karachi, led by Mr. Abdul Qadir Memon at the Ministry for Law and Justice.

Mr. Abdul Qadir Memon congratulated the Minister on assuming his responsibilities and assured him of the support of 8000 members of the Tax Bar Association in all the positive endeavours he would undertake.

He apprised the Minister regarding the issues faced by the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue due to shortage of Judicial Members. It was further recommended that Federal Government should appoint an Accountant Member of BPS 21.

Senator Dr. Farogh Naseem suggested that the issue can be resolved through contract hiring as the procedure of FPSC is a bit lengthy. The delegation also suggested that capacity building measure for Fiscal Law Officers may be undertaken.

The delegation also stressed the need to empower the tribunals with contempt as a tool to implement orders and a Bill of Rights for the taxpayers.

The Federal Minister assured the delegation of his support and asked for detailed plans on certain suggestions. He was of the view that integrity of Commissioners was of great importance in the matters of taxes. He proposed to the delegation that video and tape recording of the court/tribunal proceedings would be helpful to keep a record of court proceedings.

The Tax Bar Complained of the unpunctuality of the Members of the Tribunals to which the Federal Minister Proposed that the Tribunals should function from 9 am and if this is not observed he would introduce a biometric system to assure timely attendance.

Senator Dr. Farogh Naseem emphasized the need for a powerful and independent Tribunal with competent and honest members. Also he suggested that the forum of Commissioner Appeals should be abolished.

Mr. Naeem Shah, Former President of the Tax Bar Association was also present at the occasion.

