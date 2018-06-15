Minister discusses issues faced by industrial sector

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The caretaker Minister IC&T Mian Anjum Nisar met with delegation of Qataar Bund Road Association and PIAF Women Wing delegation in separate meetings, today at New Minister Block’s office. Both the delegations discussed issues related to Industrial sector.

In first meeting with delegation of Qataar Bund Road Association, led by President Mahmood Ghaznavi briefed to the Minister that Over billing, Infrastructure issues, increase in rates of taxes are the main issues faced by Traders. Mahmood Ghaznavi requested to the Minister that all issues can be solved if announced as Qataar Bund Industrial estate. The Minister assured to the delegation that all legal issues will be solved at priority basis. Later on, PIAF Women Wing delegation met with the Minister Anjum Nisar and requested him to perform his positive role to promote Women related to Industry.