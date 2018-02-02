Minister directs to work in two shifts to complete RIUKT

Rawalpindi

Punjab Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Khwaja Slaman Rafique along with Secretary Health Najam Ahmed Shah visited the under-construction Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Kidney Transplant (RIUKT) here on Thursday.

The Minister reviewed the progress and quality of construction work. He directed the authorities to work in two shifts to complete this project of public welfare at the earliest. He said notices should be issued to contractors who are not working with required speed and ensuring top quality, and they should be blacklisted.

On the occasion Health Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah directed the authorities to redesign security and fire-fighting systems, pharmacy and equip the institute with the latest technology. No negligence in this regard will be tolerated, he added.

He directed to set up an infection room and modern kitchens in the service area of the hospital.

Later they visited all parts of the institute and directed that the recruitment process should also be speeded up.

They admired the services of Hanif Abbasi for monitoring the construction process.

Chairman Punjab Sports Steering Committee Hanif Abbasi, Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Umar and concerning officers were also present on the occasion.—APP