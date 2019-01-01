Minister directs SNGPL to solve low gas pressure issues

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday directed Regional Manager, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Rawalpindi M. Zahoor and Chief Engineer Javed Khan to resolve the communal complaints of low gas pressure.

The minister said that he would not bear any sort of delaying tactics and directed the authorities concerned for adding extra gas in the system through substitute sources, a press release issued here said.

Ghulam Sarwar directed to install operational phase in the affected areas and later on report will also be submitted.

He said that Sales Meter Stations (SMS) should be used so that extra gas from Rawat can be utilized. He added that by upgrading under size pipeline the issue of low gas will be solved. The minister said that all public complaints will be resolved as soon as possible.—APP

