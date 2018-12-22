Minister directs shelters for relatives of patients in public hospitals

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Prof. Yasmin Rashid has directed for making shelters for relatives of patients in public hospitals. In the first phase four teaching hospitals at Lahore and Rawalpindi Holy Family Hospital would make arrangements for provision of shelters to fight out increasingly cold weather. She was chairing a meeting of medical superintendents (MS) of the teaching hospitals. “We are going to make shelters for attendants of patients at Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Lahore General Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology and Rawalpindi Holy Family Hospital within week.

Other public hospitals would also be equipped with such facility in the next phase” said Minister Health. During the meeting MSs pointed out available venues in their respective hospitals. “Provision of shelters at hospitals was actually implementation of vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. People who come from far flung areas in cold weather to see their loved ones admitted in hospitals would be facilitated. We cannot leave people alone for fighting hardships in the open sky” she said. The Minister also directed for arrangements for extra beds in emergencies of hospitals. “During winter season diseases particularly respiratory problems increase therefore preventive measures in advance were necessary” noted the Minister.

Meanwhile Dr. Yasmin Rashid participated in the meeting of Health Taskforce presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan. Minister Health Punjab briefed the meeting about various initiatives by Health Department to improve provision of health facilities. She told about progress on health card scheme and legislation regarding institution based practice of doctors.

Share on: WhatsApp