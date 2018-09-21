Minister directs officers to bring improvement in performance

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Qalandar Khan Lodhi has directed the officers of Food Department for bringing further improvement in their performance and fulfilling responsibility with honesty.

Otherwise, stern action would be against the negligent. He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting here at Food Directorate. Besides, Secretary Food, Mohammad Akbar Khan, Additional Secretary Food, Khaista Rehman, divisional and district food officers attended the meeting at large. During the meeting, the food minister directed District Food Controllers for ensuring the holding of price review committee with deputy commissioners every month. He also directed the officers of food department for ensuring the installation of nets over meat shops.

