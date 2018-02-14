Minister directs to complete all schemes by June 30

Rawalpindi

Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazeer Monday directed all government departments to complete on-going development schemes by June 30.

Chairing a meeting to review ongoing schemes at Commissioner office here, he said no delay in the approved schemes would be tolerated as required funds had already been transferred.

Khawaja said “We are determined to provide the people better health, medical and education facilities for which various schemes have been initiated which on completion will benefit the people and help to improve heir living standard.”

Briefing the meeting in detail about ongoing schemes, Commissioner Nadeem Aslam Ch shared that a total of 719 schemes worth of Rs 91822 million had been approved by the provincial government under annual development programme.

He said of the 719 schemes, work on 110 schemes had been completed while work on 541 schemes were underway.

Director Development, Noureen Bashir briefed the meeting about progress of on-going projects and while highlighting the issues said that unavailability of full funds was greatest hurdle for timely completion of projects, upon which the minister assured her full assistance for releases of funds at earliest.—APP