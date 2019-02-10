Minister directs action against school vans cylinders

Sindh Minister for transport and mass transit, Awais Qadir Shah on Sunday directed IG Sindh Dr Kaleem Imam to gather speed in his action against usage of sub-standard CNG and LPG cylinders in vans.

As per sources, IG Sindh received a letter from provincial minister Awais Shah which had orders for him to accelerate his actions against school vans using sub-standard CNG and LPG cylinders.

In his letter, the provincial minister said that several school, college, university van drivers across the city are using low-quality gas cylinders, hence, actions must be sped up.

It is noteworthy to mention that early on January 07, the Sindh Government initiated its action.

Consequently, van drivers across Sindh went on strike after the provincial government’s actions and demanded the authorities to return them the confiscated gas cylinders.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp