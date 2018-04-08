Minister denies leaving PML-N

Islamabad

Minister of State for Communication Muhammad Junaid Anwaar Chaudhry strongly contradicted the news items appearing in a section of press about his leaving the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N).

In a statement, while clarifying the news item, the minister said the news story was not based on actual facts and was totally baseless and misleading.

“I even cannot think about this as my party and leadership is very close to my heart. Nawaz Sharif is my political leader and I started my political career under his leadership and will continue serving the people under the flag of PML-N.”

He said every such plot to damage the party will face defeat. He said he had full confidence in the leadership of Nawaz Sharif today and days to come.—APP