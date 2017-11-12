Minister for Defence Production to participate in Dubai Air Show

Islamabad/Sheikhupura

Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain has gone to for Dubai to attend Dubai Air Show beginning from on Sunday.

Dubai Air Show is one of important Air Shows in the world. He is visiting Dubai on the invitation of UAE Minister of State for Defence.

Earlier, addressing a ceremony in Sheikhupura on Saturday, Minister for Defense production Rana Tanveer Hussain said several projects have been completed under China Pakistan Economic Corridor in the country.

He said speed and transparency is hallmark of PML-N government.

He said due to PML-N government’s prudent policies and concrete measures the country is making rapid progress.—INP