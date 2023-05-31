Minister chairs resource mobilization committee meeting

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer here Tuesday chaired a meeting of the resource mobilization committee to review the business models of waste management companies, WASAs (Water and Sanitation Agencies) and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Excise Bilal Afzal, Punjab Finance Secretary, MD WASA and senior officers attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the committee approved several proposals for resource acquisition during the fiscal year 2023-24 for waste management companies, WASAs, and the Punjab Mass Transit Authority.

Additionally, the committee supported the recommendation of exploring public-private partnerships for waste management companies, whether through outsourcing or collaboration with electric supply companies. Furthermore, proposals for branding and advertisement to enhance the resources of the Punjab Mass Transit Authority were also given the green light.

Provincial Minister SM Tanveer highlighted the significance of considering relief provisions for the public when formulating proposals to increase production.

He emphasized that these proposals should not place a burden on lower-income groups. Moreover, he stressed the importance of expanding the tax net to sustain agricultural programmes for the benefit of underprivileged households.

Minister Bilal Afzal underscored the need to prioritize schemes and development programmes that serve the public welfare.

He also pointed out the positive outcomes resulting from the digitalization of the agricultural produce collection system.