Minister calls students to concentrate on education

Sindh Minister for Information ,Labour and Transport Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has stressed the students that they should focus on their education, do hard work with dedication and devotion for their successful future practical life. This he observed while addressing at the Annual “Student week 2017”held at Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Law University here, said a statement. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Bilawel Bhutto Zardari, a young leader of PPP had given importance to the youth that is why he directed to provide maximum opportunities and platform to them at every level so that they play their important role in the society for the progress and prosperity of the nation and country. He further said that students of SZAB Law University are being imparted trainings and education at par with international standards for which many MoUs and agreement with foreign universities had been signed for enhancement of their future professional skills and value to inculcate the rule of law spirit in the society as the future depends on them.

The Minister also lauded the efforts and services of faculty who are capable and high caliber to impart education to them.

He assured all required assistance and cooperation to the law university at every level.

The Vice Chancellor Kazi Khalid Ali highlighting the progress and achievement through the Government of Sindh,PPP and CM Sindh as well as Syed Nasir Hussain Shah for extending support and initiating various development schemes and research projects.

He also exhorted upon students to pay attention towards the rule of law, justice and country’ sovereignty at every level.

Later the Minister Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Vice Chancellor Kazi Khalid Ali and Registrar Syed Sharaf Ali Shah presenting shields to students and faculty. They also appreciated the student for holding the week with co curricular and cultural activities.—APP

Related