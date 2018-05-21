Minister briefs CM about steps, policy for promotion of education

LAHORE : Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Engr. Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, here on Monday and apprised his about various steps and policy measures taken for the promotion of education.

CM Shehbaz Sharif speaking on the occasion said that education sector is the basis of durable development as developed nations have achieved pinnacles of glory in the comity of nations through their educational standards. Knowledge and education are the fundamental rights and Punjab government has given top priority to the promotion of education, he said.

He said that provincial government is vigorously working for bringing improvements in education sector and added that holistic approach has been adopted for developing the education sector on modern lines.

The Chief Minister said that different steps have been taken for improving the quality of education, provision of conducive atmosphere and best facilities for research and education. He said that Punjab Educational Endowment Fund has been set up to provide stipends to bright but needy students.

Similarly, deserving students are provided educational facilities through the platform of Daanish schools where education, textbooks and uniform are provided free of cost. Meanwhile, Punjab has spent sufficient funds for the provision of basic facilities in government schools established in different districts of the province.

Shehbaz Sharif said that it is sanguine that amount of girls’ stipend has also been increased in less-developed areas under Zawar-e-Taleem Program so that they could continue their educational journey without any difficulty. As a result of these steps, lakhs of daughters of the nation are continuing their educational journey. In fact, the educational scene has been totally transformed due to unprecedented steps of the Punjab government, he concluded.