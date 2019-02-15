Minister briefed on green development plan

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Bait Ul Maal Punjab Muhammad Ajmal Cheema paid visit to the institute, “Kashaana”, working for poor, destitute, orphan and needy girls.

The provincial minister met with the resident girls of Kashaana and inquired about the facilities provided to them. Director General Social Welfare and Bait Ul Maal Punjab and Director Lahore Division also accompanied him.

Muhammad Ajmal Cheema went to the rooms of girls and viewed cleanliness arrangements there. He also inspected kitchen and checked the quality of food made for residents. Later, provincial minister distributed warm clothes among the girls.

While talking on the occasion Muhammad Ajmal Cheema said that we will take all possible steps to provide basic needs of life to these girls.

He uttered that social welfare department will fully support to the girls who want to seek education. They will be given opportunity to select the field whatever they want to, minister added.

