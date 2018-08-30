Minister briefed about PIC performance

Staff Reporter

A briefing was held for Punjab Minister for Information & Culture Fiaz-ul-Hasan Chouhan at Civil Secretariat Lahore in which he was presented a three months performance report of Punjab Information Commission by Chief Information Commissioner of the PIC.

The Minister was told that PIC is working with limited human resource due to pendency in the approval of service rules for three years. PIC decided to dispose of around 1600 pending public complaints in a short period and around 70 percent complaints have been dispose of while all previous complaints will be disposed of in the month of December 2018.

Similarly, complaint management system has been made activated. On the occasion, Information Minister reiterated that freedom of information and right to information would be pivotal in the PTI’s policies. The government would provide necessary support to help run the PIC on the pattern of KPK’s information commission.

He made it clear that any negligence would not be tolerated by public sector departments in shape of obstruction in freedom of information and disregard to implementation of orders of the PIC. He directed the Chief Information Commission to identify the problems to make PIC more active and asked him to submit proposals to proceed further in this regard.

