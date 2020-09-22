Minister assures resolution to investors’ problems

A delegation of Bestway Cement Group headed by Brig (r) Syed Kausar Hussain called on Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal here at Committee Room of Board of Investment and Trade on Tuesday.

Matters regarding issuance of NOC for setting up of new cement plants were discussed in the meeting. Head of the delegation informed that Bestway cement group has applied for NOC for setting up two cement plants one in Pai Khel Mianwali while the other in Attock but still waiting for NOC.

On the occasion, the provincial minister has said that objective behind meeting investors is to resolve their problems regarding issuance of NOC.

He said that concerned departments will not be allowed to create hurdles in the process of investment. The departments concerned have been made bound to issue NOC within timeline and have been directed to complete their study before time. He said that issuance of NOC will be ensured within minimum time according to rules and regulations.

New job opportunities will be created by bringing new investment in the province. He said that PTI government has taken revolutionary measures to facilitate the business community.