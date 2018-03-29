Minister assures immediate action on gas supply to businesses

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister of State for Finance, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan, Wednesday, assured a delegation of business community of immediate action in the matter regarding supply of gas

In a meeting with a delegation of Jhelum Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Minister said the business community has rendered invaluable services for development of the country and the government would always accord due consideration to the genuine needs and demands of traders and exporters.

The delegation led Farhan Razzaq Dar discussed with the Minster the issue regarding supply of gas to Small Industrial Estate, Jhelum. The delegation thanked the Minister for the meeting and said the business community would keep playing its role in supplementing Government’s efforts for strengthening of country’s economy.

The Minister said that the Government of PML-N has always supported the development of small and medium enterprises in the country and is fully cognizant of the role small industries play in the provision of employment and development of the local communities.