Minister assures FCS of lifting ban on fishing soon

The ban on fish hunting due to the Coronavirus and lockdown has increased the economic hardships of millions of fishermen along the coastal belt and the only solution to take them outof economic troubles is early lifting of the ban.

Chairman Fisherman Cooperative Society Hafiz Abdul Bar told this to Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali HaiderZaidi during a consultative meeting on Saturday.

The minister assured that the hazardous ban would be lifted soon to give the suffering fishermen a relief. The FCS Chairman Abdul Bar thanked the Federal for assuring them of resolving their economic problems.

According to details, the ban on fish hunting due to coronavirus and lockdown has increased the miseries of fishermen settled on the coastal belt of Sindh. The meeting was looked into the economic problems and to tackle the economic crisis being faced by millions of fishermen. The meeting was also attended by Chairperson of the Fisheries Development Commissioner Dr. Safiya, Coordinator MahmoodMaulviand others.

Millions of fishermen have suffered severe financial problems due to the ban on fish hunting due to the Coronavirus and lockdown. Chairman FishermenCooperative Society Abdul Bar told the consultative meeting that the Society has distributed rations and relief funds to 20,000 fishermen families in collaboration with the Pak Navy.

But the number of affected fishermen is in the millions. We are being supported by the Sindh Government amicably but due to the large quantity of affectees it is getting difficult to help everyone and he requested the entrepreneurs and wealthy businessmen to help FCS in this regard.