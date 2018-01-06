Minister assures CPEC’s investors on engagements with FBR on tax related issues

Power Division to meet the provinces for expeditious execution of projects

Mohammad Arshad

Islamabad

Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Friday, also assured the investors that the Power Division was also in close negotiation with Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on the issue of exemption of tax and related matter and positive results are expected soon.

While co-chairing a meeting with Chinese Deputy Head of Mission Lijian Zhao, here he said that China was further looking to extend support to Pakistan in energy and investors in China keenly followed the success in the power sector.

In pursuance of the Power Division commitment to facilitate and resolution of issues pertaining to the ongoing projects under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in order to ensure their timely completion, the Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari met the investors of these projects today.

All the investors took active participation in the meeting and informed the meeting regarding their projects achievements and expressed satisfaction over the Power Division role in extending all out facilitation to them in all phases of their development activities. They acknowledged the Power Sector performance as a success story under the CPEC.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan’s indigenous coal at Thar has attracted a handsome investment and the SCMC is working hard to achieve the targeted mining results within the time.

It was disclosed that 63% work on mining and mine mouth plant by Engro is complete and the project of 660MW Thar coal fired plant is expected to achieve its COD in June 2019 well ahead of its time schedule by almost four months. Other companies including the Oracle Power, Shanghai electric, thalnova power and HUBCO Thar Power Project are also working fast and will achieve their CODs well in time.

The meeting was also briefed by the representatives of1320MW Port Qasim Coal Power Plant and 1320MW Sahiwal Coal Power Plant regarding their operations and the future development activities.

Representatives from Hub Power Coal power project, Gawadar Coal Power Project, Sukki Kinari Hydro Power Project, Karot Hydo Power Project and Kohala Hydro Power Projects besides the china state grid sponsored Matriee-Lahore HVDC Transmission Line project briefed the meeting regarding the progress and the time line achieved so far in execution of these projects.

Representatives from alternative energy projects (Wing solar ) including Hdro China Dawood Power, Sachal Energy, UEP, Three Gorges, Western Energy, Chacho Wind, Applo Solar and Crest Energy, Best Green also briefed the meeting regarding their projects.

Responding to the investors on the issue of delay and extension of LOS and LOI the Minister for Power Division being also the Chairman of the BOD of PPIB directed the PPIB to hold its next meeting on 11th January 2018. He further directed the PPIB to thoroughly work out the details of these request and put before the BOD for its merit consideration and decision.

The Minister for Power Division while making it clear that no further extension for delay would accorded said that case for one time extension will be presented before the PPIB BOD for consideration.

The Minister also directed the NTDC to sit with coming power projects in Thar to ensure timely provision of feedback. He also directed the NTDC to provide all out support to the investors so that they may be able to evacuate the power as soon as they achieve the COD.

The Minister also directed the Power Division to hold meeting with Provincial Governments of Balochistan and KPK for early provision of land for Gawadar Coal Power Project and Sukki Kinari Hdro power Project respectively.