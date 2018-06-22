Minister asks housing secretary to cooperate with NAB

Housing societies corruption

Staff Reporter

Caretaker provincial Minister for Housing and Cooperative Saeed Ullah Babar directed Secretary Cooperative Muhammad Sheharyar Sultan to extend full cooperation to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in cases related to financial embezzlement in housing societies.

In a meeting, the secretary briefed the minister about t performance of the department here on Thursday.

The minister asked the secretary to resolve the problems of dwellers of housing societies. He said that cheating with innocent people could not be tolerated and the culprits deserved strict punishment.

He ordered the secretary to ensure provision of basic facilities to residents of housing societies. He ordered for a strict action against those societies owners who were not following the rules.

The secretary informed the minister that action had been taken against the societies which were not following the rules and regulations. He added that the Punjab government was working on projects to use agricultural land in a better way for benefit of farmers.