Minister apologises over wrong tweet

PESHAWAR : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday apologised for a factually incorrect tweet.

Tarakai, who is the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister of local government, elections, and rural development had been earlier criticised on social media platforms after he had tweeted unverified information.

On Sunday, the PTI leader had tweeted an excerpt from an English newspaper that said Quaid-e-Azam had asked the public to contribute funds at the time of partition.

Taking to twitter today, Tarakai wrote: ‘A tweet was deleted from my TL because of factual inaccuracies. The error is regretted.