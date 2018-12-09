Minister announces prohibition of disclosing gender during pregnancy

Staff Reporter

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid has announced that a bill regarding prohibition of disclosing gender during the pregnancy would be tabled soon to end heinous trend of abortion if baby found girl.

She was addressing a seminar on “Ending Gender Based Violence” held under Punjab Government in collaboration of UNWOMEN. “I am sorry that some people manage to know about sex of baby during the pregnancy and if it were not boy then they prefer abortion on normal delivery” she regretted.

“Remember The Prophet (PBUH) had condemned this stigma. Islam provides equal rights to woman folk, let’s implement Islamic teachings in letter and spirit” said the Minister. While extending her strong tribute to Prime Minister Imran Khan she said that he is the man who openly acknowledges role of his mother, a woman, for his success in practical life. “Establishment of Shokat Khanam Cancer Hospital was a proof of his love with his latten mother” she said.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid reiterated that no society can move forward without empowering women. “Violence against a woman disturb the whole family and society in the larger context” she said. The Minister regretted that even women in developed countries like USA were not safe.

Pakistan stood at number 6 in the list of countries where gender based violence was a common practice. She also appreciated the UNWOMEN for joining hands with Punjab government to end violence against women. “Time has come to push Pakistan in new direction by empowering our woman folk” she concluded.

