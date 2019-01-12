Minister, advisors listen to public complaints

Provincial Minister for Education and advisors held meetings with the citizens coming to the CM Office for the solutions of their problems.

Hailing from various districts, hundreds of people thronged the CM office on Friday keeping in view the tradition of Chief Minister’s meeting with the general public.

They were served with tea and biscuits while Provincial Minister Murad Raas, Advisors including Muhammad Hanif Pitafi, Khuram Mazari and Abdul Haye Dasti listened to the grievances of the complainants and issued on-the-spot directions for the solution of their problems.—INP

