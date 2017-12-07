Minimum temperature falls to 3°C in city

City Reporter

The provincial capital on Wednesday experienced cold weather as minimum temperature reached to 3 degree Centigrade in early hours.

However, maximum temperature was recorded 20°C due to sunny day, the meteorological department said the condition may prevail during next couple of days.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country including the city. Shallow foggy conditions are likely over few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours, daily weather report said.

On Wednesday, minimum temperature was recorded in other cities is as under: Gujranwala 5 , Sialkot 4.3, Islamabad 2, Peshawer 4, Quetta 7.5, Multan 4.8, Faisalabad 3.5, Kalat 10, Kalam 6, Dalbandin, Dir, Skardu -5 each and Gilgit -4 degree centigrade.