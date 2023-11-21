LAHORE – Pakistani nationals are required to apply for a Schengen visit visa for Hungary before travelling to the Eruopean country.

A visa is only a preliminary permission for entering the country, which does not authorize its bearer automatically to enter the country.

“The traveler may be requested to provide a proof of the existence of the conditions of his/her entry and stay in Hungary and, if he/she is not able to fulfil this, he may be returned from the border,” read the official article.

Tourists from Pakistan can apply for C-type Schengen visa not exceeding 90 days in any 180-days period. The Schengen visa may be issued for:

single entry (as a rule for the 1st time visitors of the Schengen area)

two entries

multiple entry visa in case the applicant proves the need or justifies the intention to travel frequently to Hungary

Documents Required for Hungary Visit Visa from Pakistan

Hungary Schengen Visit Visa Fee from Pakistan

The fee for C-type Schengen Visa, according to official website, stands at Rs24,431.

Minimum Bank statement for Hungary Schengen Visit Visa from Pakistan

Following is the minimum daily required amount for bearing expense of stay in Hungary. An applicant is required to show the amount which is enough for the days he/she intends to spend there:

Country Daily Required Amount Hungary HUF 10,000

As of November 21, 2023, one Hungarian Forint is equal to 0.81 paisas. It means you need to have around Rs243,763 in your bank account if your stay is for 30 days in Hungary.