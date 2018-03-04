Mini zoo being developed at Taunsa Barrage

Multan

A sum of Rs 124 million was being spent to develop a mini zoo at Taunsa Sharif city of district Dera Ghazi Khan and officials say efforts were afoot to make it functional by June 30. Divisional Wildlife Officer, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sajjad Hussain, who took over the charge of his office last Friday, said that according to a report from buildings department, over 62 per cent civil work has been completed on the scheme. He said that a sum of Rs 94.35 million were released to the buildings department for completion of civil work and rest for the wildlife department to acquire required machinery, animals and other facilities for the zoo.

The mini zoo would comprise office buildings, servant quarters, parking space, cages for birds including Bird Aviary, a bigger cage that allows birds to have enough space to fly, animals enclosures.—APP