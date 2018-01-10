Mini-market fire takes 4 hours to subside

Staff Reporter

Hundreds of shops at a five-storey plaza, the Global Store (TGS) located in Gulberg on Lahore’s MM Alam Road, were gutted on Tuesday when a fire broke out in the mini-market.

The unfortunate incident took place in the morning, and while rescue officials and fire-fighting teams reached the area and started putting out the fire, it took them four hours to finally douse the flames.

Twelve vehicles belonging to the fire department, two ambulances, three rescue vehicles and 50 staffers from Rescue 1122 took part in the operation.