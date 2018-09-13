Mini dams to be constructed in south Punjab: CM

Salim Ahmed

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that mini dams would be constructed in southern Punjab for preventing floods and hill torrents. Planning of preventive measures for coping with natural disasters is necessary he added.

While talking to chief executive officer of national disaster management fund Lt. Gen. (R) Nadeem Ahmed, Sardar Usman lauded the role of NDRMF in emergency situation. He said that Punjab government will fully cooperate with NDRMF for coping with floods and other natural calamities. He said that files are timely disposed of in chief minister’s office. We are here to work and will do our duties efficiently, he added.

Lt. Gen. (R) Nadeem Ahmed congratulated Sardar Usman Buzdar on holding the portfolio of chief minister and said that NDRMF is working in 50 districts including southern Punjab for the eradication of natural calamities. He said that NDRMF will also cooperate with the Punjab government for dealing with natural calamities. Timely initiatives help to deal with any emergency situation. Concerned officers were also present on this occasion.