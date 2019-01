Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday called a special federal cabinet session on the upcoming supplementary finance bill scheduled to be presented today.

Minister for Finance Asad Umar is going to unveil mini-budget that is called supplementary finance bill and macroeconomic framework before the Parliament Wednesday.

The cabinet meeting will meet at 2 pm at the parliament house to approve the supplementary budget. The premier has also called parliamentary party meeting.

Share on: WhatsApp