Mini-budget is a mini-bomb of inflation: Shahbaz

Demands withdrawal of increase in gas price; Welcomes parliamentary commission on electoral ‘rigging’

Sarwar Awan

Islamabad

The Pakistan Muslim League-N president and Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif on Monday came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government, saying the flag-bearers of ‘change’ have imposed new taxes amounting to Rs183 billion in the form of ‘mini-budget’.

‘The PML-N rejects the anti-people mini-budget presented by the finance minister,” Shahbaz said while addressing the Lower House session. Shahbaz said, “The mini-budget proved to be a mini-bomb of inflation dropped on the people.” He also took the government to task over increases in the price of gas, saying it will prove to be detrimental for economy. “The masses will not bear the burden of increase in the price,” he said and demanded of the PTI government to withdraw increase in gas tariff for domestic consumers.

Talking about the recently held general elections, the PML-N president went on to add that the incumbent government wasn’t a result of votes, but an outcome of rigging. Shahbaz Sharif said, “PTI government had promised change for Naya Pakistan, is this change. I was not expecting this from Finance Minister Asad Umar.”

“Increasing tax on the poor is tantamount to oppression,” said Shahbaz on the mini-budget of PTI government. He termed PTI government’s amendments in the budget as anti-people. “For years, they shed tears on poverty, and today they dropped a bomb of mini-budget.” PML-N President also criticized the government for giving cold shoulder to the Chinese Foreign Minister and misleading the nation on telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State.

Mian Shahbaz said that the opposition parties welcome parliamentary commission on alleged discrepancies in the last general election.

The PML-N president said that the opposition in light of the facts will give its maximum cooperation to the commission. Shahbaz said that there was no second opinion on the fact that the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was not made through genuine public mandate but by rigging.

“They said that we have the best team but today we are seeing imported advisors and close friends of few everywhere,” the PML-N leader took a jibe on the appointment of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s close aide Zulfi Bukhari as Advisor Overseas Pakistanis.

He called the statements given on the CPEC project by the government as ‘anti-state’, and added that the project is a glaring opportunity for economic progress. “Its a very important project for the 220 million people of Pakistan. The masses and this house will never let CPEC be adversely affected by the disastrous policies of this government,” he added. Shahbaz said that the government increased gas prices for the middle-class segment of the society.

