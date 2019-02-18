Mini Basant in Sialkot, more than 100 arrested for kite flying

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

More than 100 people were arrested from different localities of the city as ‘Mini Basant’ was observed by certain corners despite existing ban on kite flying.

The police on Sunday told further that the a number of raids were conducted on Saturday night and Sunday in a number of localities of the City Circle, comprising areas under the Kotwali, Cantt, Hajipura, Nekapura, Rangpura and Civil Lines police stations, in order to arrest the violators of the kite flying. Raids were also conducted in the areas of Muradpur, Uggoki, Sadder Sialkot and Kotli Loharan police stations. It is told that more than 100 persons including, Adnan, Irfan, Nisar, Razzaq, Waqar, Hamid, Hamza, Zulfiqar, Ali, Ziam Ahmed, Husnain, Abdul Rauf, Shayan, Usman, Zafar, Hasan, Khalil, Ali Hasan, Bilal, Salim, Ehtsham, Kashif, Abid, Faheem, Adil, Mohsin, Zaeem, Khalid and amny others from Railway road, Lalpura, Model Town, Malkay Kalan, Nekapura, Hajipura, Shahabpura, Rangpura, Muradpur, Gohadpur, Abbot road, Kutchery road, Islamabad, Mubarakpura and many other localities.

Hundreds of the kites and scores of the roles of the string were also recovered from the custody of the accused. The citizen badly suffered as in many localities of the city the kite flyers had remained busy in aerial firing and loud music on entire Saturday night and Sunday. The social circles have termed the police as unsuccessful in checking the kite flying and demanded more effective measures against it.

Meanwhile four drug peddlers were arrested from different localities. The police on Sunday told further that that the Kotli Loharan police arrested Ifrahim from village Chak Mandahar with 1.25 kg hashish, the Head Marala police arrested Shakeel from village Miani Pathanan with 1 kg hashish, the Bambanwala police arrested Pervez from village Jandu Sahi with 1.18 kg hashish and Munawar with 1.22 kg hashish and registered cases against them.

