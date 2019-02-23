Minhas elected President of IHC, Kandwal Rawalpindi bars

Zubair Qureshi

Lawyers of the federal capital on Saturday elected senior Advocate Supreme Court (ASC) Raja Inam Ameen Minhas as President of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA).

With 679 votes, Minhas secured an easy victory over his opponent Barrister Shoaib Razzaq who could garner 475. Imtiaz Anwar Cheema became Vice President securing 680 votes. Shoaib Razzaq was supported by the PTI-legal team led by Advocate Niazullah Niazi, outgoing President Javed Akbar Shah and Arif Chaudhry but he could not grab the top office of the bar.

For the office of the Secretary of the Bar, however, PTI-supported and Javed Shah-led cabinet’s candidate Umair Baloch was elected though after a close contest.

Baloch secured 588 votes against his rival candidate Imran Kayani who took 577 votes. Mihas has already served IHCBA as its first-elected General Secretary. The total number of votes of the IHCBA is 1836 out of which 1189 cast their votes.

Senior lawyers of the bar including Member Pakistan Bar Advocate Shoaib Shaheen, Aleem Abbasi, Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri and Hafiz Arfat Advocate were supporting Minhas.

Victory of a lawyer who didn’t have the PTI legal team’s support is seen as a big blow to the PTI group of lawyers that is led by Advocate Niaz Ullah Niazi.

While talking to Pakistan Observer, Hafiz Arfat Advocate termed Raja Inam Minhas victory as a good omen for the bar. He is thorough professional, competent lawyer and has the ability to lead the lawyers community, said Arfat.

The polling held in a fair and transparent manner as it was a big day for the members of the IHBA who kept convincing and canvassing for their candidates until last hour of the polling that concluded at 5 p.m.

Inam was elected Secretary of the first IHCBA in February 2009, however, the then Chief Justice of Pakistan Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry after his reinstatement in March 2009 took up petitions seeking annulment of the extra-constitutional measures of ex-General Pervez Musharraf and on July 31, 2009 abolished the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the ground that its establishment order was passed soon after proclamation of emergency in November 3, 2007.Gen Musharraf is facing high treason trial for imposition of emergency and has absconded in this case. Technically, the IHCBA stood dissolved after the IHC was abolished. However Amin along with the then President IHCBA Sajjad Afzal Cheema successfully lobbied for the IHC and held several meetings with the then Prime Minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, the opposition leader Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Chairman Constitutional Reforms Committee Mian Raza Rabbani and other law makers and subsequently got Constitution amended for re-establishment of the IHC.

Meanwhile in Rawalpindi, Ghulam Mustafa Kandwal has been elected as President LHCBA Rawalpindi bench. He defeated Saeed Yousaf Khan to secure the presidential position. Kandwal is also holding a seat in the Punjab Bar Council (PBC).

