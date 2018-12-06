Minha Edible Oils announce new product range in Karachi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Minha Edible Oils celebrated the launch of its new range of ‘Minha Banaspati and Oils’ at a grand musical evening and dinner held at Marriot Hotel, Karachi. The Chief Guest in attendance was Mr. Farhaj Sarwar, CEO and Director of Minha Edible Oils while traders, distributors and numerous distinguished guests were also in attendance. Previously, the company launched the ‘Jashan’ brand through an event held in Lahore and Karachi on July 30 and August 16, 2018 respectively.

‘Minha Banaspati and Oil’ is a new addition to the product range that brings an exceptional taste to every food. Minha Banaspati and Oil is processed and produced at a state-of-the-art plant situated in Lahore, ensuring production of the highest quality of oil which is at par with international standards. Speaking at the event, Farhaj Sarwar, CEO and Director of Minha Edible Oils, said:

“Consumers trends are evolving and becoming more health conscious. Minha Banaspati and Cooking Oils have all the required ingredients available which make it the ideal choice for a healthy lifestyle. All of our products are full of Vitamins A, D and E, and provide an excellent source of essential minerals.” Speaking at the event, Sarwar Nasarullah, Chief Operating Officer of Minha Edible Oils, said:

“Minha Edible Oils is thrilled to launch Minha Oils and Banaspati here in Karachi. This assortment of brands will take us to a whole new level of business. The launch of these brands further demonstrates our commitment to produce quality products for our health-conscious customers.” Minha Edible Oils is part of NRS International headquartered in Dubai, UAE and, Lahore, Pakistan. NRS International UAE is a reputed name in the international corporate arena and is now starting to enter the world of food products with Minha Edible Oils. The launch event was widely attended by distributors, retailers and other distinguished guests belonging to the corporate industry who appreciated the launch of a high quality edible oil and banaspati range at par with global health standards.

