Mines mishaps; death toll soars to 23

Quetta

Death toll reached to 23 in coal mine mishaps in Balochistan officials said here on Sunday. According to officials several miners still trapped in mines after two separate coal mines collapsed in Balochistan. Rescue officials feared the casualty toll could rise as trapped miners could not be rescuded despite all efforts.

Officials added that sixteen miners were trapped after a blast caused due to gas in Pir Ismail, Marwar on Saturday afternoon. Miners dead bodies were recovered after rescue operation completed after several hours efforts. Later on, 9 other miners were trapped in another mine due to gas inhalation at the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) mine in Quetta.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Haripur that a woman and her three daughters were found dead inside their house in Qutba area of District Haripur Sunday morning, local media quoting official. The police said that the bodies were tied to chairs with boxes of juice lying around them. It is being speculated that unidentified men entered the house, tied the woman and her children and made them drink poisonous juice.

The police identified as mother as Sadaf, who was married to a man named Shafaaqat Zaman. Sadaf was the first wife of Zaman, police said, adding that Zaman has two wives. Khanpur police have registered cases pertaining to robbery and muggings against Zaman in which he is currently absconding. The bodies have been sent to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem, while further investigation is under way.—TNS