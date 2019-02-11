Mindset needs to change on special children: Qasim

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar has said that there is a need to change mind set of the society on special children and the government is fully committed to provide from quality education to opportunities of employment to the special children/persons.

This he said while talking to a delegation of NGO Family Educational Services Foundation (FESF) here in his office on Monday. Daniel Marc Director FESF, Richard Geary CEO, Amin Hashwani President, Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, Khalid Mehmood Director General Public Private Partnership Node and Yasir Mumtaz Director PPP Node also attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that 15 schools of Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities would be given gradually to the private sector so that the children getting education there, might be able to get better education and other allied facilities. On this occasion Special Assistant to CM Sindh on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar asked the participants to chalk out a regularity frame work in this regard that how could we help out these special children to make them to live a normal life. On this occasion DG PPP Node Khalid Mehmood assured that his Department would provide technical and consultative support to DEPD in handing over these schools to private sector.

It was also decided in the meeting that public sector’ s participation in this project would be minimized to get better results. Special Assistant to CM Sindh on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar stressed upon community involvement in the project.

Share on: WhatsApp